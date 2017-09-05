Kangana Ranaut accused of using her sob story for publicity, Sona Mohapatra pens an open letter

Kangana Ranaut‘s recent statements about her feud with Hrithik Roshan a couple of years back have gotten the audience talking about the issue yet again. Only this time, people are wondering why the actress is talking about the issue close to the release of her film. The actress has spoken about Hrithik at length in all the interviews she has given till now. She even claimed, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, that Hrithik runs away when he sees her at industry events or parties. While a lot of celebrities have refrained from commenting on the issue, Sona Mohapatra took to her Facebook page to talk about it.

She said in her open letter, “Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play. Wish you well & wish you would rise above this muck & make your point through actions & your work.” (ALSO READ: This actor vows to not be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu sequel – watch exclusive video)

filmi bots,please note that I opine on a lot of issues on my pages.My life does not start-stop with bolly-land & I give a flying fuck for u. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

I have also figured how your paid pr & digital armies work to keep your celebrities on the covers, in press & everywhere else. So, buzz off — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

& I am tired of a nation deifying just 1/2 category of people.I know of higher standards & we have to look beyond this celebrity circus trap — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

On #TeachersDay I hope for this more than anything else #India, that we revisit our fundamentals in terms of choosing our ‘heroes’ wisely. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

Stop sucking up guys. I’m not playing sides. Never mentioned the gentleman in question & I mostly feel a deep affection for Kangana. 🙆🏽🙅🏽🙋🏽 https://t.co/aiNVq9tsNh — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

The point is exactly that,she should have. Sure she has lots to share about her work that would be more inspiring & relevant on this date?:) https://t.co/adnyx0lp8C — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

