Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor made sure NOT to bump into each other during a recent event – read EXCLUSIVE details

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are two of the biggest and most talented stars in the country. The duo have worked together in Rangoon, which released this year and tanked at the box office. And even though they shared a sizzling hot chemistry on the silver screen, they did not bond so well off it. In fact, a lot of differences cropped up between the two, especially after they both took potshots at one another during the film’s promotions. With their equation being such, obviously you would not expect them to be together at an event or party, right? But that’s not true. Both, Shahid and Kangana, were the chief guest and award presenters at the recent Reebok Fit to Fight Awards 2017. So did they share the stage? Not at all! In fact, the stars made sure that they would not bump into each other at the awards show and we have all the exclusive details about this too.

A source close to the development, revealed to us exclusively, “Shahid and Kangana had made it very clear to the organisers that they won’t share the same table or stage at any given point of time. In fact, they had requested different spaces and times for entry, exit and interviews during the show. So while Kangana kickstarted the event and left mid-way, Shahid only came towards the end of the awards night. They made sure not to bump into each other at all and looks like they will be maintaining this in the future too.” (ALSO READ – [Video] Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone again while calling out a ‘superstar’ who is trying to put her in jail)

But while they did not want see one another, they did not mind talking about each other or their movies. At the same event, Kangana had come out and supported Padmavati as the controversy surrounding the film drags on. When Shahid was informed about the same, he sent out a thank you message to her through the media. But would he have dropped her a text too? That’s something only they can tell us. Anyway, what do you guys think about this latest scoop? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest dope from B-town!