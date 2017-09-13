Kangana Ranaut EXPOSES Bollywood’s sexist behaviour – read details

Kangana Ranaut is an unabashed actress who we really admire, not only for her acting but also for the way she speaks her heart out. Over the past few weeks, she has taken up topics such as nepotism and pay disparity head on and slammed these practices prevalent in Bollywood. And now again, she has gone on to expose Bollywood’s sexist behaviour. Not only did she reveal that actors are given more priority than actresses, but also mentioned how it is easier to get your way around men when you pamper their ego. However, she clearly mentioned how she can’t do such things ever in her life…

Talking to Mid-day, Kangana made quite a few shocking revelations about sexism in Bollywood. As she revealed to the tabloid, “They want actresses to be dumb and pretty. I can’t act dumb. I can’t sit on a set pampering the male ego, just because it’s the easier way to get your way around men. To expect men to stand up for feminism is silly. They are used to being a priority in every field. It was a life of comfort for them — women were looking after their homes, giving them sex. Suddenly, women are coming out of this chauvinistic spell and asking relevant questions. That is bothering the men. Women, too, are sometimes more chauvinistic than men, perpetuating the ‘men are better’ complex.” (ALSO READ – Kangana Ranaut slams pay disparity in Bollywood, says “The industry isn’t just made of 4 actors!”)

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut's Simran releases this Friday (September 15) and hence she has been busy promoting the film. Post the release, the actress will start shooting for her ambitious project, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.