Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan: Actors who will never work together again

There have been many actors who haven’t worked together because they never got a chance to do so , for example Rani Mukerji-Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan-Deepika Padukone. Many fans still dream to see them together in a movie someday. Then there are many actors who have indeed acted together, made us fall in love with their chemistry, painted a beautiful picture, and then set it on fire.

Not all people are meant to get along but the fact that two people can’t even professionally come together must have a stronger reason than just not getting along. Well, here are a few hero-heroine jodis you’d never see working together again…

Kangana Ranaut-Ajay Devgn

It was during the filming of Rascals that rumours of differences between Kangana and Ajay started doing the rounds. Reports suggested that Ajay had banned Kangana from all the promotional activities of the movie thanks to the remarks that Kangana was reportedly making about him behind his back.

Kangana Ranaut-Sanjay Dutt

The above mentioned pairing is not the only one that Rascals took away. Sanjay and Kangana will also not share screen space ever again. Once close friends, these two have drifted apart since the film, and we wonder as to what happened. Kangy was once Sanjay’s wife, Maanyata’s BFF but they would look through each other if they came across at a party today.

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan

This is one fight that everyone knows about. You can even bet your money on the fact that Kangana and Hrithik are never going to share screen space ever again. You have better chances of spotting them in a courtroom!

Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan

This ex-couple will never share screen space for obvious reasons. Their love story has been one of the most controversial ones in Bollywood. Not often you find actresses talking about their love for an actor so openly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Salman Khan

Another case of a love saga gone kaput. Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship did not end well. Aishwarya went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman remains single but has dated quite a few women over the years. If they ever come back together on screen the movie will break all box office records but it seems highly unlikely!

Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra

We absolutely loved their chemistry in movies like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. However, their comfort level with each other sparked off dating rumours and that cost us a lovely onscreen pair.

Did we miss any? Tell us in comments below!