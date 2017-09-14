Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3, Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark – 7 fictional characters who can easily unlock your iPhone X

The entire technological loving world is currently talking about only one thing – the new product reveals by Apple that happened yesterday. They had launched iPhone 8, a new Apple watch and the most talked about product of the season, the iPhone X. With a starting price of staggering Rs 89,000, iPhone X has been the cynosure of everyone’s eyes, especially if those someone had an Apple fetish. However, the thing that was talked the most about the phone was its Face ID unlock feature.

If you have no idea what I am talking about, here’s the deal – the phone has ditched the home button and instead will use your face to unlock it. This has led to a number of jokes on Twitter, some of which we have accumulated here. I have to say that the idea is cool and will prevent unnecessary hacking of the phone, especially in the event of a theft. However imagine in a world where fictional characters are a part of our living world, then we have to be really really careful of these below characters…

Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark

The Girl has no name….but many faces. And so does her master!

X-Men’s Mystique

Both Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence, who have played Mystique, are beautiful and alluring, as long as they get rid of that blue creepy skin!

Arjun Rampal’s Ra.One

The villainous android with a pretty huge ego could take on any appearance at will including even Arjun Rampal’s from a billboard.

Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3

The desi-ripoff of Mystique has Kangana Ranaut who starts off an antagonist before falling for Hrithik Roshan‘s superhero character. In short, their alleged real-life love story in reverse!

Tom Cruise’s Agent Hunt

Guess who inspired The Girl Who Has No Name? Our very own Mission: Impossible’s Ethan Hunt!

Harry Potter’s Nymphadora Tonks

Tonks is what angrez call Metamorphmagus while we call Icchadari. And speaking off Icchadari…

Any Icchadari creatures from Naagin

Actually speaking, any character from any of Ekta Kapoor’s shows can crack this list. Remember the multiple Mihir Viranis from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi?