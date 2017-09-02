Kangana Ranaut is not done yet with Hrithik Roshan, refers to him as a cheat and ungentlemanly

We know many Bollywood gossip-lovers who were kinda bored of the Kangana Ranaut – Hrithik Roshan saga but the matter has again refreshed in the past few days courtesy the Bollywood actress. The lady has begun her promotions for Hansal Mehta’s Simran and is candidly answering all questions relating to Hrithik Roshan on various shows. It all started off with Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat followed by her interview with Rajeev Masand. Today, in a Townhall session with Barkha Dutt, she fired one salvo over another at the Roshan’s. Well, Ms Ranaut just referred to Hrithik as a ‘dumb guy’ on the show and said if she was in his place, she would offer a public apology. Here is a look at some of the sensational statements made by her. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on the Hrithik Roshan fiasco: He runs away when he sees me)

Well, as the back story goes, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2013 and rumours of the superstar dating a heroine did the rounds. The gossip ended but Hrithik saw red when Kangana referred to him as her silly ex in an interview. It led to a long legal battle. Kangana alleged that Hrithik and she were having an affair during the making of Krrish 3 and he had even proposed to her. The actor dismissed off her claims saying that she was having an affair with someone else perhaps, but not he.

She also said she wanted an apology from Hrithik for tarnishing her image. Kangana spoke about the mental trauma and agony she suffered due to the Roshans. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…

 

 