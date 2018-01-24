Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt-Ali Dadarkar, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal – here are the recent patch ups of Bollywood

Last year saw fall out between besties and couples in Bollywood. From Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s nepotism controversy to Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s rumoured breakup, all made headlines and were a constant topic of discussion for months. Alia Bhatt’s breakup with Sidharth Malhotra also grabbed everyone’s attention. The other couple that was speculated to have broken-up was Diana Penty and Harsh Sagar. They were dating for a few years and were supposed to get married but things got complicated and their break up news started doing the rounds of social media. Looks like, with the advent of 2018, these couples and besties have started sorting out things between them and patching up, ignoring their past differences.

The patch up trend started with Karan and Kangana this year. In the show India’s Next Superstar, Karan said that he will welcome Kangana on his show if the makers are ready. A few days later, Kangana and Karan shared the stage of the show and put a smile on our faces. On the other hand, Natasha and Varun calling it quits made headlines this year. But in 2018, they were spotted together, not only at his housewarming party but also during an outing. Here are the patch ups as of now… (Also Read: Alia Bhatt turns LOVE GURU for BollywoodLife and tells us how to deal with love, breakup and zindagi; watch video!)

Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar

Alia and Ali were dating before Alia stepped into Bollywood. But later they called it quits. Now after her split with A Gentleman actor, Sidharth, she seemed to have warmed up with her ex-boyfriend Ali again. They were spotted partying at their common friend’s wedding. Alia even put up a picture with him on Instagram with the hashtag BFFs. They were also snapped outside a restaurant where they both were exiting the venue with other friends. Even a source told Bollywoodlife that they have maintained their friendship all these years as they have a bunch of mutual friends.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana and Karan’s fight over nepotism was a hot topic. Kangana attended Karan’s show and accused him of being the “flag-bearer of nepotism”, which definitely did not go down well with the director. Though he stayed calm and managed the situation with a grin on his face, KJo later lashed out at the actress in his interviews as well as on his blog. But this year things have changed. Karan took the first step and agreed to welcome Kangana in his current show if the makers wanted to. Soon the social media was flooded with both of their smiling pictures.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varuna and Natasha’s breakup started doing the rounds on the Internet when both decided to call it quits. A source close to Bollywoodlife told us that they were going through a rough patch where tiffs refused to end. Moreover, Varun was not being able to give Natasha enough time and they parted ways. But looks like they have sorted out their differences and patched up. Natasha was recently snapped at Varun’s housewarming party as well as at an outing with Varun. They were spotted twinning in matching tees.

Diana Penty and Harsh Sagar

The couple was rumoured to get hitched but Diana refuted the rumours then but claimed to be in a relationship with him. But soon rumours were rife that they have broken up. Finally, Diana and Harsh are spotted again stepping out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. While Diana couldn’t stop blushing, Harsh was busy on a call but didn’t let go off her hand.

