Kangana Ranaut: Karan Johar is harmless compared to Roshan father-son duo

Kangana Ranaut is clearly not done when it comes to Hrithik Roshan. The lady in her interview with Rajeev Masand spoke about how Hrithik misused her email account and later used the mails to tarnish her image as a man-eater. Kangana minced no words when she said that Hrithik and his father, noted filmmaker Rakesh Roshan were in the wrong. She also stated that she was afraid of something happening to her. Kangana compared her case with that of the Dileep one where details have emerged of how the Malayalam superstar allegedly hired goons to sexually assault the actress who leaked details of his affair with Kavya Madhavan. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan have made a fool of themselves)

It was not only her ugly legal tussle with Hrithik Roshan but the nepotism debate with Karan Johar that stirred a hornet’s nest. It all began after Kangana called Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood. However, in her Townhall session with Barkha Dutt, she said that though she was not a fan of Karan Johar’s movies, he was comparatively harmless to Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan who would destroy careers. We don’t know how KJo or the father-son duo will react to this new slew of statements. (Also Read: Did Kangana Ranaut just compare her Hrithik Roshan fiasco to Malayalam actor Dileep’s molestation case?)

I don’t like any of @karanjohar movies, but he is harmless compared Roshan father son duo. He won’t harm anyone’s career #Kangana #TownHall — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) September 1, 2017

We know how nasty the whole thing got with words being fired from both ends. Hrithik had sent a legal notice to Kangana via advocate Deepesh Mehta that read: Since quite sometime you (Kangana) have been insinuating and trying to create an image within the film industry through print and social media and in public at large that there was some relationship between our client (Hrithik) and you. These new statements might just begin another round of controversies. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…