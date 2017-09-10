Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty – Meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

The week on Bollywood was quite controversial. On one side Kangana Ranaut gets into legal trouble, Shilpa Shetty indirectly got into trouble with paparazzi. Varun Dhawan released the recreated version of Oonchi Hai Building, Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted Veerey Di Wedding and Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Aamir Khan…

Meet the week that was…

Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble

Kangana Ranaut after those controversial interviews gets into a legal trouble. During one such interview, she mentioned how she had approached the Mahila Congress for help, but after initially agreeing to help her, they backed out. She blamed Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, the vice president of the Mumbai Regional Mahila Congress and called the organisation as a sell out. According to a report in Mid-Day, this has not only irked Gurpreet, but looks like the ex VP of the organisation is all set to slap Kangana Ranaut with a legal notice. Read the full report here. Also, Aditya Pancholi too is planning to take legal actions against her as he told BollywoodLife exclusively. Read his statement here.

Shilpa Shetty-Paparazzi trouble

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The duo had stepped out last night for a dinner date at a posh restaurant – Bastian (BKC, Mumbai). As always, the paparazzi gathered to click the stars and as they emerged from the restaurant the photographers clicked a few snaps. However, their date night ended on an ugly note as a huge fight broke out between the photographers and the bouncers protecting Shilpa and Raj. Watch the video here. And the details from wounded photographer here.

Varun Dhawan launches Oonchi Hai Building recreated version

Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2 is one upbeat number which is sure to drive away your mid – week blues. If you are a Salman Khan fan, you would obviously prefer the original version of it, but it would be wrong to say that Varun is a misfit for it. Because he has added his own charm to the iconic number. You can read the full review here.

Priyanka Chopra to work with Aamir Khan

Reports of Priyanka Chopra working with Aamir Khan were rife. According to Mid-Day, the actor and his team are very excited to get PC for the film. They also had a meeting with the actress since she is in town for a while now. It will be interesting see if she greenlights this project over others that have come to her because there is still time for this to go on the floors since Aamir is shooting Thugs of Hindostan. Now all this is hearsay, so we would like to know if you think there is any truth to the tale. Read the full report here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarts Veerey Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan started the shoot of Veerey Di Wedding. Besides, a video that was dropped from the sets of the film has got us excited to another level altogether. Rhea Kapoor, who is producing Veere Di Wedding shared this video of Kareena Kapoor Khan who is seen getting ready for the first scene that they’re going to shoot in Delhi. As we all know major portions of the film are going to be shot in Delhi, the entire star cast is currently in the capital city. A leading daily had initially quoted a source saying, “Shashanka Ghosh (director) and his team have done an extensive recce in Delhi where the major portion of the film is set. the first schedule will be a smaller one of a few days, after which they will mostly head to Bangkok for the second schedule.” Watch the video here.

