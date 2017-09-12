Kangana Ranaut on chauvinist Bollywood: We never say that a man has slept his way to his success – watch video

Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest stars we have today in Bollywood. In fact she’s the only one who has proved that she doesn’t need a male superstar to make her film a huge success at the box office. Off late she’s been in news a lot for her controversies with Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aditya Pancholi etc. While some are applauding her for her brave stance there are some who believe she’s playing a victim card. During the promotions of her upcoming film Simran, BollywoodLife caught up with Kangana Ranaut and asked her about Preity Zinta’s exclusive statement to BollywoodLife where she stated that, “A woman in power in India is a bitch or a whore…” Considering Kangana is a self made woman and she is indeed a woman in power, so is her character in the film Simran who is an independent woman, living life on her own terms, I asked her about her thoughts on the same. She said, “Of course Preity has her own experiences and it’s not hard to understand why she said that.” She further added that, “A woman who’s rich and Independent, you always hear people say this, ‘Oh she’s slept her way to success'” Also read: Preity Zinta HITS back at Farhan Akhtar and Inside Edge team: They’ll always show woman as the whore, they’ll never have the balls to show something else

Adding to that Hansal Mehta said, “It’s a very unfortunate stereotyping. You talk about a successful woman producer, ‘Oh she meets people in Hotel rooms’ which is like so ridiculous”.

Concluding on the same, Kangana said that, “We never say this about men that he has slept his way to the success.”Also read: AIB’s The Bollywood Diva song: Kangana Ranaut takes on Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in this ‘vagina’ rant

Talking about Simran, the film is directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Simran is slated for a September 15, 2017 release…

