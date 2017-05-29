Kangana Ranaut or Twinkle Khanna? Who wore the bohemian midi dress better?

Someone somewhere aptly quoted, Fashion is an ever evolving way of expressing who you are and how you feel today. While fashion evolves, style remains eternal, irrespective of seasonal changes. Giving the runway models a serious run for their money, tinsel town celebs are the new-age models who have undertaken the ardent task of doling out styles and bringing to us all that’s in vogue. And with our roving fashion eye constantly on the lookout of steal-worthy moments, we also come across moments when these style icons end up wearing the same ensemble! While we agree that looking glamorous is pretty much a permanent fixture of their profession, such instances are often attributed to a stylist malfunction, a distant cousin of the much-dreaded wardrobe malfunction. Channeling the bohemian style vibe, tinsel town divas, Twinkle Khanna and Kangana Ranaut were recently snapped wearing the same dress on separate occasions.

The essence of the bohemian style vibe essentially comprises free and flowy fabrics. Going boho-chic, these ladies inevitably sparked off the ‘Who Wore It Better’ wars! Here are the style deets and our verdict.

The Boho-Chic Dress

An embroidered midi dress replete with tassels, that caught the fancy of both Twinkle Khanna and Kangana Ranaut.

Twinkle Khanna

Mrs. Funnybones is known for her sartorial sense that borders high on comfort but is nonetheless chic. Snapped wearing the dress on two separate occasions – once at Aaradhya’s birthday party last year and again at Juhu yesterday, this dress certainly resonates with Twinkle’s breezy style sensibilities.

Swapping her wedges for a pair of metallic flats this time, Twinkle chose a navy tote over a black handbag this time around.

Kangana Ranaut

There is absolutely no doubt that the feisty Kangana, who dazzles everyone with her exuberant on-screen shenanigans is also a sartorial stunner off-screen. The diva was snapped wearing the Zara dress as an off-duty look, nailing the winter vibe in December last year with black combat boots, a linen stole and a Chloe bag.

BL Style Verdict

So who do you think dressed well? For starters, both divas donned the same dress for their off-duty looks.Showing us just the pat way to pull the boho-chic look, in winters and summers alike, we applaud these divas for their choice of accessories like Kangana’s combat boots and Twinkle’s metallic flats. Twinkle Khanna earns extra brownie points for repeating an outfit – a rarity in tinsel town!