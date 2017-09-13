Kangana Ranaut slams pay disparity in Bollywood, says “The industry isn’t just made of 4 actors!”

Kangana Ranaut is one helluva lady. Not only is she a great actress, but we adore the way she speaks her heart out. The actress took the nepotism debate head on and even faced a murky legal battle against Hrithik Roshan. Over the past few weeks she made a lot of revelations about her battle and relationship with Hrithik, and today again, she has taken up another serious topic. Kangana slammed the pay disparity in Bollywood, while remaining unfazed of the trolls who are calling her ‘publicity hungry.’ As the actress told Mid-day, “Why are we so wary of discussions and debate? I am told it’s bad PR, but I don’t quite understand that term.”

Kangana has been a victim of Bollywood’s pay disparity and hence, she feels that it is apt to have this discussion. In fact, while talking about this issue, she even revealed how some actresses themselves put themselves down. As she mentioned to the tabloid, “There are women in the industry who say that if actresses are unable to bring in crowds (in a theatre) that a male star can, how can they demand equal pay. If we, as actresses, keep instilling this inferiority complex in girls, there is no hope for better times. Personally, my logic for remuneration has always been that I have 365 days to work, as much as any male star. An actor’s pay must be determined by the amount of work s/he does. Your gender is no yardstick for it. The industry isn’t just made up of four actors who have lasted through the decades. I might not have 30 years behind me. But in my 10 years, I’ve achieved significant milestones to demand a certain fee. Anybody’s film can fail and this year has shown us enough proof of that. So, let’s stop giving the opening (weekend) and closing logic.” (ALSO READ – AIB’s The Bollywood Diva song: Kangana Ranaut takes on Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in this ‘vagina’ rant)

We love this version of Kangana, the unabashed lady does not mind taking on the biggest of superstars. However, her fight against biases has come at a price. As the actress added, “I know actors can’t work with me. By and large, the system is not comfortable with an actress being intelligent. Too bad if she is smarter than the male lead. And worse, if she is smarter than the director. I have no choice but to go solo at this point. I face prejudice and people joke about how I am the bully. I swing between being a bi**h and Buddha. Have you heard that I am a witch apparently.” (ALSO READ – Kangana Ranaut on chauvinist Bollywood: We never say that a man has slept his way to his success – watch video)

Anyway, what do you have to say about Kangana Ranaut’s latest revelations and remarks about the pay disparity in Bollywood? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more dope about Kangana Ranaut right here…