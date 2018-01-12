Kangana Ranaut takes a massive dig at Karan Johar, says he serves poison to his guests!

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been involved in a verbal duel ever since the actress took a dig at the filmmaker. While promoting Rangoon on KJo’s Koffee with Karan, Kangana labelled the filmmaker as a flag bearer of nepotism and a movie mafia. The war of words continued for a bit, before dying down a few months back. And it looked like Karan was extending an olive branch to Kangana when he invited her to his new show, India’s Next Superstars. However, looks like their fight isn’t over yet.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut shot for the special episode of India’s Next Superstars last night (January 12) and during one segment of the show, the actress took a massive dig at KJo. During the game segment – ‘How well do you know each other’, when Kangana was asked what Karan Johar offers to his guests, she said, “Karan serves poison to his guests. (Zeher pilata hai mujhse puchho).” Everyone in the audience was shocked to hear this, but the filmmaker as usual laughed it off. Was it a friendly dig or was it venomous? Well, it’s only the actress who can answer that. But we wonder how Karan Johar must have reacted after hearing this! (ALSO READ – “Karan Johar is slowly warming up to me”, says Kangana ahead of meeting him post their big fight )

In the meantime, let us tell you that Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are judging India’s Next Superstars, a talent show from where the filmmakers will pick a contestant for their next mega film. Every week a third celebrity comes to join these two in judging the competition and while the first episode will feature Priyanka Chopra, the second will see Kangana be a part of the show. Who else do you want to see on the show? And what do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Karan Johar? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from B-town right here.