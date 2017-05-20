Kangana Ranaut to play an 80-year-old woman in her directorial debut, Teju!

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Rangoon and will next appear in Simran and Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, is all set to play a vibrant oldie in her directorial debut, Teju. She will play the titular role of a 80-year-old woman, whose legs her hanging in grave but is not ready to leave the world. The film will go on floors in December and will be shot in Himalayas. They are targeting for a 2018-end release.

She will be producing the film under her newly-launched banner, Manikarnika Films, along with her Tanu Weds Manu 1 and 2 and Simran producer-friend Sailesh Singh.

“Yes, I will play an 80-year-old woman in my first directorial, Teju. She is a warm, vibrant woman, full of life, who doesn’t feel old at all.” Kangana Ranaut confirmed to Times of India in an interview.

Kangana will not only be directing the film but will also be scripting it! The film will touch upon serious topics like mortality but not in the typical dark, depressing way. “These are questions that all of us ask ourselves and each other from time to time. We will explore them in a light-hearted manner in my film dappled with the sunshine of Teju’s personality,” said Kangana.

The film will give a lot of insight into her early life. “Teju will showcase Himachali life and culture which have largely gone unexplored in our mainstream cinema as filmmakers only use my part of the country as a beautiful setting for their songs. My film will be a visual treat but it will also give you a glimpse into my life before Bollywood, into the real Kangana whom few have known in all these years,“ she revealed.

Kangana was raised by her grand-parents as her mother had to look after her younger brother Akshay. The idea of the film perhaps came from her life experiences as she spent most of her childhood around oldies. “By the time I was a toddler, my great-grandmother was in her eighties. I grew up around old people and it pains me to see senior citizens largely ignored in any community, society or country,” she said.

Kangana,who is in her thirties, wants to experience how it feels to be 80 through her film.“Teju will be about every old person I know and have loved. It will also be a lot about me as I am older than my years. Today, unless I step out of my comfort zone, challenge myself as an actress, where is the need for me to leave my home, my family and my dog? I can live in comfort by simply cutting ribbons.”