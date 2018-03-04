Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao visit Boney Kapoor’s residence to condole Sridevi’s tragic demise – view HQ pics!

Though it has been a week, we are yet to get over Sridevi’s unfortunate demise. Boney Kapoor along with daughters, Khushi and Janhvi immersed her ashes in Rameshwaram yesterday. We can just imagine what the family is going through in this tough period. The funeral of Sridevi was attended by almost the whole of Bollywood. Those who did go to the crematorium went to the venue where her mortal remains were kept for last respects. Friends and well-wishers are still visiting the family in these moments of distress. We saw that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to Boney Kapoor together. They were not present at the funeral. Anushka was travelling. The couple made it a point to visit them once she returned. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai, visits Sridevi’s residence with Virat Kohli to offer condolences; view pics)

Today, even Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the family. Dressed in a white top, she looked rather melancholic as she was clicked outside their house. A number of celebs had taken to social media to condole the death but Kangana is not on any social networking platform. She preferred to go there and spend some time with Boney and the girls who are grieving.

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, who had not been able to pay their last respects to Sridevi also visited Boney. Check out their pics:

Sridevi had gone to Dubai to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. After the wedding, she decided to stay back for a couple of days. In that period, she met her tragic end by accidentally drowning into the bathtub of her hotel room. The body was found by Boney Kapoor who was in Dubai to give her a surprise. After the formalities, the mortal remains were flown back to Mumbai. She was given a state funeral wrapped in the tricolour. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…