Kangana Ranaut’s 13-days-old nephew gets his first birthday celebration as per Himachali traditions – view pics

Kangana Ranaut became a proud mausi 13 days back when her sister Rangoli Chandel gave birth to a baby boy. The family named the toddler Prithvi Raj. Doesn’t the name have such a royal ring to it? The baby has already got his first birthday celebrations in Kangana-Rangoli’s hometown’s style.

As per traditions in Himachal Pradesh, the newborn member of a family is welcomed with a celebration called Gantryala. There is food, there is music, and there are prayers at this small celebration. Of course, young Mr Pritvi Raj received the warmest welcome from his family. Like a little treat to us, Rangoli shared a few pictures from her son’s first celebrations on her Twitter handle. We are totally gushing over how cute little Prithvi Raj is. ALSO READ: An injured Kangana Ranaut is all smiles at the airport as she will now get to meet sister Rangoli’s new born baby – view HQ pics

While it was celebratory ambience. Prithvi’s aunt Kangana was nowhere to be seen. But no one can complain as the actress is currently giving herself a good rest after injuring her foot while shooting for a film. We know how much she loves her nephew as we saw pictures of her flying to Mumbai with a broken leg to meet the newborn.

PritaviRaj turns 13 days, this occasion is celebrated in Himancal with Pooja, local food and songs 😊 pic.twitter.com/UpT5xEGNND — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2017

Gratitude , Happiness and celebrations in local style !!! 😍😍😍 #Gantryala pic.twitter.com/5prMYccSY7 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2017

Kangana has said that she wanted to make a film on her sister’s life. “I told Rangoli that I want to make a story on you and I want the rights of your life. I want to play you. Rangoli said, ‘Yes, it will be a very big flop film’. Rangoli’s life is far more interesting than my life, thanks to her husband who has been madly in love with her since day one. I don’t have a lover like that, so I think my life is not as exciting as Rangoli’s,” Kangana told IANS. Well, there is another reason now to make that film happen.