Kangana Ranaut’s Manali house is ready to welcome her and it is B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L

It was a really happy moment for Kangana Ranaut when she along with her family performed the ‘griha pravesh’ puja at her new lavish house in Manali. A picture from the ceremony has made its way to social media in which we see Kangana, who is all smiles as she holds her nephew in her lap. The house, which has been named Kartikeya Nivas was under construction for a long time. Just like the ritual which was performed to begin construction, this puja was also performed by leading astrologer of Himachal Pradesh, Pandit Acharya Bal Mukund Shastri.

Reportedly, the house has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and costs around Rs 30 crore. Kangana bought the land for Rs 10 crore, soon after the success of her film Queen, and spent as much as Rs 20 crore in building it.

Apparently, the bungalow has a very vintage and European feel with eight bedrooms and step-out balconies. It also has a dining room, a fireplace, a gym and a separate yoga room. Reports further said that Kangana took a lot of interest in this and kept visiting there to oversee the construction.

A year ago, Kangana moved into her own house in Khar, Mumbai, which is a 5 bedroom apartment designed by Richa Bahl, wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the updates from B-town.