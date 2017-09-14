Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on content driven films beating superstars will leave you in splits – watch exclusive video

During the promotions of Simran, Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta, the lead actress and the director of the film were asked about failure of films starring superstars and if they think that content driven cinema is more prefered by audience nowadays than films featuring superstars. Hansal Mehta was of opinion that a film like Dangal worked big time with audience as well as the critics and that starred Aamir Khan who played a character in the film.

Hansal Mehta also mentioned that the importance of the story is taking over. In fact he even talked about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and how that film resonated with the audience. He also added that something similar happened with Queen and he waited for this day where films high on content are working big time with the audience. Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Simran will beat up her boyfriend if he leaks her personal details in public – watch exclusive video

However, the funniest thing was Kangana’s reaction when I asked the question. It looked like she was in a fun mood as when I mentioned the word small films, she immediately retaliated if I believe Simran is a small film. Something similar happened when I talked about superstars. She tried to pull my leg as she told Hansal Mehta that I think they are not superstars…all in jest. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on chauvinist Bollywood: We never say that a man has slept his way to his success – watch video

Watch the video below:

During the same interaction we spoke about the chauvinism in Bollywood and not one to mince her words, Kangana spoke her heart out. She said, “A woman who’s rich and Independent, you always hear people say this, ‘Oh she’s slept her way to success'”. She also added, “We never say this about men that he has slept his way to the success.” Also read: SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut reveals she is ready to LEAVE Bollywood as she has ‘no iota of respect’ left for it!

Check out the video for the same below:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…