Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Zarina Wahab for defending Aditya Pancholi – read tweets

Kangana Ranaut has again opened a can of worms. The lady’s Aap Ki Adalat interview was the talking point across all channels. In the interview, she also spoke about how Hrithik Roshan cheated on her and later maligned her name before the press. She also opened up about her former relationship with Aditya Pancholi saying how he would regularly abuse her. She said that she pleaded to Aditya’s wife Zarina to take her out of this mess. Kangana said she requested her to save her from his unwarranted attention. The Queen actress stated that Zarina was happy that Aditya was living with Kangana as she did not want him in the house after he had abused the house help. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls her sister Rangoli’s tweets ‘impulsive’ and ‘hormonal’)

However, Zarina stated in an interview to Pinkvilla.com that Kangana’s claims that she looked upon her as a daughter was all rubbish. Kangana is two years younger than Zarina’s daughter, Sana. Zarina said that it is nonsensical to assume that she consider her husband’s girlfriend as a daughter. She quoted to the entertainment portal, “She was dating my husband (Aditya) for four-and-a-half-years so how can I say that she’s like my daughter? Impossible! On national television, she’s going on saying that she’s (Kangana) is like my daughter (Sana)… What nonsense is Kangana talking about?” However, Kangana’s sister Rangoli has not taken lightly to Zarina’s statements. She attacked her claims with a series of tweets. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism: If there’s Ranbir Kapoor, there’s also Ranveer Singh and if there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana Ranaut)

If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g https://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

You didn’t only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

…..and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.

Why Zarina ji pls answer ??? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Kangana has her biggest support in Rangoli. When Kangana first came to Mumbai from Delhi, she found support from Aditya Pancholi whom she was reportedly dating for some time. After her relationship went kaput in a nasty manner, she moved out of the relationship. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…