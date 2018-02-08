Kanika Kapoor becomes the FIRST singer to sing in the Buckingham Palace in the presence of Prince Charles

Baby Doll singer, Kanika Kapoor was at London for the 10th anniversary celebration of the British Asian Trust. Not many know that the singer is an ambassador of the Trust and became the only Indian artist to have performed at Buckingham Palace.

Enthralling the audience, the music was a live mix of Sufi and popular English songs. Kanika performed to her superhit songs, with music curated by the renowned British music producer, Naughty Boy. Hosted by Prince Charles, Kanika was excited to perform at Buckingham Palace and said, “It was an amazing performance which we did at Buckingham Palace. It was a fun evening with the fusion of Sufi and popular English tracks. Also, this is the third time I met Prince Charles, which is an honour in itself. As an ambassador of British Asian Trust, I am proud that I represented Indian music globally.” Kanika’s gown was designed by designer Jenny Peckham. (Also Read: Kanika Kapoor: I have learnt to live with a little less)

Earlier, Kanika was seen attending the Elephant Family Charity – ‘Travels to my Elephants’, also hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in London.

Kanika’s music video Jugni Ji (2012) became a huge hit. Moreover, she sang Baby Doll for Ekta Kapoor’s movie, Ragini MMS 2 and became a sensation overnight.