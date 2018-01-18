Kannada film director and actor Kashinath no more

The Kannada industry has lost a eminent personality today. Renowned actor-director Kashinath passed away on Thursday, 18th January. Reports suggest, he was suffering from cancer. He was put up at a private hospital in Bangalore where he breathed his last. The actor-director originally a science graduate was reportedly introduced to the world of films when he joined a troupe called Asima along with other filmmakers of that time. In the year 1975, he debuted as a director with Aparoopada Athitigalu. Three years later, his suspense film – Aparichita went on to become of the biggest films in the Kannada industry. In fact, it was later remade in Hindi with Mithun Chakraborty. Thereafter he directed 16 films across genres. All 0f them went on to become commercial successes. His stint as an actor also proved to be successful. His film Avale Nanna Hendthi that also starred Bhavya and Tara became a rage because of the relevant topic it touched upon. He has acted in at least 40 films – Hendathi Endhare Haygirabeku. Anantana Avantara, Anubhava to name a few. He was a renowned figure in the 80s.

He was also the one who gave youngsters like Upendra, Manohar, Sunil Kumar Desai, their big break. Reports suggest, his films always touched upon subjects that were considered forbidden in the society. In fact some of his dialogues have now become a part of the lingo. One example being – Mangalooru Manjunatha

One of the most innovative, talented actor, #Kashinath, passed away today. May his soul #RestInPeace. 😞 pic.twitter.com/w4wv3LQ1OM — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethOfficial) January 18, 2018

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing on of Kashinath Sir.Praying that his soul finds peace.Strength, love and prayers for his family 🙏🏻 — Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) January 18, 2018

He is survived by his wife and children.