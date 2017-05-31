Kannada producer Parvathamma Rajkumar passes away at 77

Kannada producer and wife of late actor, Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar passed away at 4.40 am in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. The late producer was being treated for multiple organ complication and all her three sons were by her bedside when she breathed her last. Parvathamma was suffering from breast cancer which later spread to her lungs, kidney and liver, according to statement released by the hospital. “Parvathamma had a cardiac arrest at 4.30 am. Despite all active measures, she failed to respond and she was declared dead at 4.40 am”, Dr Naresh Shetty, president of M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital told Times Of India.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, son of the late producer, said that his mother’s eyes have been donated as per his late father’s wish. Rajkumar had, too, donated his eyes, when he passed away in 2006. Doctors from Narayana Netralaya took Parvathamma’s eyes. She will be cremated next to her late husband, Rajkumar’s grave. The producer had married Rajkumar at the age of 13 and is known to have introduced a lot of actors in South. She made actors like Prema, Ramya, Malasree, Rakshita, Sudharani, Asaha Rani quite popular. She is said to have produced around 80 hit movies and was also the driving force behind Rajkumar. (ALSO READ: Telugu veteran filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao no more)

Twitter is also mourning the late producer’s death. Check out some of these tweets.

One of d gr8st Lady producer in kannada cinema miss u amma …RIP😢😢😢😢 #ParvathammaRajkumar — Sachin Reddy (@SachinR52917999) May 31, 2017

#ParvathammaRajkumar wife of legendary Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar passes away, was a pillar of Kannada industry pic.twitter.com/CQyqvmgoJ0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 31, 2017

RIP Doddamane Amma. Sad to hear she is no more #ParvathammaRajkumar — Vinay S V (@vinaysv007) May 31, 2017

#ParvathammaRajkumar – wife of the late Kannada Legendary Actor #Rajkumar passed away earlier this morning in Bangalore.. May her soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/ICuJk4JjV2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

RIP Parvathamma Rajkumar!