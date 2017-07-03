Kannada stars Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged today

Kannada stars – Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty are all set to take their relationship to the next level. They are all set to get engaged this evening in a grand ceremony. As per reports on Times of India, 2500 guests will be part of this function. Celebs form the Kannada industry have also been invited. Security reportedly has been tightened to make sure the ceremony takes place smoothly. As per the same reports, a musical troupe has been organised for this ceremony. Only those with the invitation card will be allowed. Fans are super excited! After Samantha- Naga Chaitany’s engagement, this is the most awaited event.

The couple became a super hit after their 2016 movie – Kirik Party. The movie went on to one fo Kannada’s highest grossing films. Their chemistry was most talked about post the film. In fact, this couple has their own Fan page on social media. “We were good friends. But somewhere along the way, the media started talking about us and there was a lot of speculation about our equation. Our families began to feel the pressure and it was then that my dad called Rakshit and asked him what was happening. Rakshit came home to explain the situation to my father. My parents told Rakshit that they were perfectly fine if he liked me and that they would be happy to give my hand to him,” revealed the actress.

In an earlier interview with BT, the actor confirmed the engagement – “It’s true that we will be sharing a life together. But above all, friendship is the crux of this relationship. My family, cousins from around the world and my closest friends are coming down for the engagement on July 3.”

While they are set to get engaged today, they will tie the knot only two years later as both want to concentrate on their career. For all the Rakshit and Rashmika fans, this is an exciting day! MOnday blues be gone! Stay tuned for the pics from the grand event.