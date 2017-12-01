Kapil Sharma admits feeling awkward while romancing actresses on screen – watch video!

It is always fun to chat with Kapil Sharma when he is in a cheerful mood. We met up with him during the interviews for Firangi. Earlier, he told us that he was embarrassed when he went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house as Arshi Khan flirted with him. Kapil said he was confident only when he was flirting with the girls and not the other way round. Here, he reveals how tough it was for him to romance heroines in his first film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and directors Abbas – Mastan were very exasperated with the heroine. Kapil also opens up about his wish of working with Deepika Padukone. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma SLAMS protests against Padmavati; says you can keep your point of view but you cannot chop someone’s head)

The comedian is ready for Firangi that hits the screens today. The film is a social drama cum satire set in the Pre-Partition era of the 1920s. The team had a blast shooting in the remote areas of Punjab and Rajasthan. Kapil’s family, especially his mother loved the shoot of the film to the hilt. They were part of the scenes as well. The comedian says that it reminded her of the old times of her childhood, which is why Firangi is also a special film for her. Kapil’s childhood buddy Rajiev Dhingra has directed this out and out comedy. (Also Read: Oye Firangi: On Firangi’s promotional show Kapil Sharma gets roasted for his fallout with Sunil Grover among other things)

Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Kumud Mishra and Edward Sonnenblick. Kapil plays the role of a village simpleton, Manga who gets a job with the British Empire. With the freedom movement gaining momentum, his job comes under scrutiny and he is almost on the verge of losing the girl he loves. Later, he has to rescue the village from a conspiracy hatched by the British and some members of the village. Firangi is an out and out family film. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….