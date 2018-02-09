Kapil Sharma adopts a new pet, names him ‘Cheeku’ – view pic

After his beloved dog, Zanjeer passed away, Kapil Sharma has adopted a new pet. It is a Shih Tzu and he has named it Cheeku. Kapil took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Meet “cheeku” 🐶 .. my new friend.. #shitzu” It looks extremely cute and even if you are not a dog lover, you will surely fall in love with this one. With his new show coming and a new member added to his family, Kapil sure has all the reasons to celebrate.

Kapil is known for his dog love. His also had a pet dog called Zanjeer, whom he adopted during Comedy Nights With Kapil. Kapil saw Zanjeer first at his friend’s place and decided to take it home. He immediately fell in love with it and planned to adopt him. The dog had previously worked for the Mumbai police and it was also spotted on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil. But sadly his pet friend passed away recently. So with Cheeku, we guess Kapil will get over of Zanjeer’s loss. We wonder whether we will see Cheeku in his upcoming show, just like Zanjeer. (Also Read: Is Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show inspired by a game show?)

Previously, in an interview, Kapil gave a message for all those who own pet dogs. He said, “Please don’t abandon them when they grow older. People eagerly and happily bring home dogs when they are cute puppies. But when the puppies grow into dogs they no longer find them cute. The dogs become a burden on the family. They take him and abandon him somewhere far away from home. This is as inhuman as abandoning your own children, Please don’t bring pets home unless you are confident you can look after them all their lives.”

