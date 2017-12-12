Kapil Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget – a look at TV’s newsmakers of 2017!

The year 2017 was a rather eventful one for Indian TV. We had a number of good developments. Makers showed the desire to experiment with subjects and we saw some fresh concepts on TV. Likewise, a number of actors made us sit up with their performances and achievements. The biggest news of the first half of 2017 was the mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. It sent fans of the star comedians and best friends into mourning. Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan were the women who made the news. And of course, a certain Mr Mehta swept all the awards. Here is a look at TV’s personalities of the year…

Kapil Sharma

He has undoubtedly been the newsmaker of the year. And sadly, for all the wrong reasons. In March, we got a shock when he heard that he has got into a nasty fight with his colleagues, especially Sunil Grover on a India-Australia fight. It seems the comedian had flung his shoe at Sunil. After initial silence, it was evident that a huge rift was created. Sunil walked out of the show along with Ali Asghar. That was the start of the downslide for Kapil. The comedian went into depression and took refuge in the bottle. After staying mum for a long time, Kapil confessed that he was in depression and had alcohol problems. He also spoke about his unsteady health. Kapil’s second film Firangi also bombed at the box office. We are sure he will like to forget 2017 as soon as possible.

#memories #chandigarh #firangiondec1 chota memna 😍 A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The actress became the first TV celeb to have six million followers on Instagram. Divyanka, who plays Ishita on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took part on the reality show, Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. Her show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also saw a resurgence in its popularity after the Budapest track. It is back in the top 10. The actress also won awards for being one of the most respected figures in the field of Indian entertainment. Recently, it was the death of Ishimaa on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that again put the spotlight on the actress. This is not it! Divyanka has lost oodles of weight and is looking hottter than ever.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Nakuul Mehta

This has been the year of Ishqbaaaz’s Shivaay Singh Oberoi. The actor has swept all the awards for his fabulous performance as the brash but family-oriented tycoon. His onscreen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna can make many ‘hot’ Bollywood jodis run for cover. It is not just about winning hearts onscreen for Nakuul. The actor is at the forefront of supporting good causes whether it is for the environment or women’s health. With his thoughts and actions, he has proved that he is TV’s ‘thinking man’ who can also give a hot Mills and Boons hero a complex.

Jennifer Winget

The lady was awarded and appreciated for playing Maya in Beyhadh. She spared no effort to add that extra to her character of a psychotic lover and the track where she went bald was viral. Earlier in the year, she opened for the first time about her split with ex-husband Karan Singh Grover and won us over with her grace and honesty. Jennifer is being approached by many brands and her Instagram followers have touched 4.2 million in record time. From sizzling hot to super cute, Jennifer has emerged as the perfect poster girl of the rapidly changing sensibilities of Indian TV.

Mouni Roy

TV’s ultimate fashionista Mouni made her big move to Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. We saw her first picture looking elegant in that retro avatar with a sari, bun and roses in her hair. She has also bagged a role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Speculations about her love life also gained momentum when it was reported that Mohit Raina and she had called it quits but it false. The couple are very much in love. Mouni Roy also scorched red carpets and social media proving that she has got sass, class and oomph in equal measure.

Best minutes from last night ❤️ . . Biggest thank you to my dearest @star.aniljha 😘🤗 #luxgoldenroseawards2017 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Piyush Sahdev

The actor who was back after a hiatus post an injury got a role in Beyhadh. He impressed everyone as Rajeev Randhawa/Samay on the show with an impressive performance. The actor also bagged a meaty part in Devanshi. However, it was his personal life that continued to make news. The actor who was allegedly in a relationship with a creative announced his separation from wife, Akangsha Rawat. The next few developments were shocking. A 23-year-old fashion designer accused him of rape and cheating. The actor is currently under judicial custody and we are expecting further announcements.

Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little. Edmund Burke A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known to be bold with her choices. And that comes with a price. The bold TV babe amazed us with a wonderful performance in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. In February, she was heavily trolled for sexy moves in a small clip she posted on Instagram. Later, she faced flak for her blue lips. However, trolls be damned as Nia beat the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to be the second sexiest Asian woman. A congratulatory note from no one lesser than Priyanka Chopra capped off the year for her.

I feel best when I’m behind the wheel… #route2017 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:48am PST

Why!! I wonder A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Gul Khan

The spotlight is maximum on actors whenever we talk about a TV show but it’s rare to recognise the brainchild behind it. Gul Khan’s two shows Ishqbaaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 got unprecedented attention. While the former is a rage and has set new standards in performances, sets and costumes, the latter was the subject of much backlash. The lady got a lot of hate mail for casting Shivani Tomar instead of Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 but stuck to her guns. Though the show did not enjoy a long run, there is no denying that Ishqbaaz is a brand in itself.

When there is SSO and ASR in the same frame ! It’s women’s day all over ! @screenjournal.in A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Hina Khan

One of TV’s leading ladies, Hina Khan has had an eventful year. The initial part of the year saw her mesmerizing us with her travel pics and workout videos. Hina, shed her image of a TV bahu to become a style icon. The lady took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and proved she was a tough competitor as she made it to the finale with Shantanu Maheshwari and Ravi Dubey. She has followed it up with another reality show, the baap of them all Bigg Boss 11. Hina is one of the most talked about contestants on social media.

✈️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Priyank Sharma

The teen icon of TV this year, Priyank Sharma made millions of girls go weak on their knees. Priyank has acquired more than 1.5 million Instagram followers in a short time with his tenure of MTV Splitsvilla. He made news for his immense love and infamous breakup with Divya Agarwal on Bigg Boss 11.

So, let us know who was your favourite TV personality of the year.