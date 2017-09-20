Kapil Sharma finally gets discharged from the hospital but there’s BAD NEWS…

Dunno if we should say we have a good news or a bad news for all you Kapil Sharma fans. The good news is, he’s recovering and has been discharged from the Bangalore clinic where he was undergoing an anti-toxification treatment. But the bad news is, the comedian is likely to not return to his show – The Kapil Sharma Show, at least for a year from now. Yes, a close friend of Kapil has given out this shocking piece of update to Subhash K Jha from DNA asserting that Kapil needs to take complete rest right now and that he is only back to promote his film Firangi, and not return to his show. Also read: SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma admits turning into an alcoholic after his massive fight with Sunil Grover

Reveals the close friend, “The treatment was supposed to last for 40 days. But Kapil begged off in just 12 days. He needed to return to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi and start promoting and marketing it for its November release. There have been reports that Kapil is returning with his show “early next month” but despite recovering well, he needs time. Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn’t taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now.” As for the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, the friend clarifies, “The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realised health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn’t going anywhere.”. This certain friend believes the show will only return by next year.

Interestingly, Sunil Grover is said to launch his own show in place of The Kapil Sharma Show in a month or two. And you say you don’t believe in Karma….Well….”Karma is indeed a b*&t#h”