Kapil Sharma hospitalised but stable

It seems like work and its stress is taking its toll on Kapil Sharma. The ace comedian was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4pm today after he complained of uneasiness. The comedian had low blood pressure. He is now stable but is yet to be discharged by the hospital authorities. When we got in touch with the channel, sources confirmed that Kapil was indeed admitted after he complained of feeling unwell. He has been busy since the past few months shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show and his film, Firangi. Moreover, times have quite stressful for him recently. (Also Read: Not Salman Khan, it is Sony TV that saved Kapil Sharma?)

Kapil Sharma’s show is back in the top 10 after going through a lull in recent times. It was in the 8th spot last week. The comedian has been in the eye of the media ever since the news of his infamous fight with Sunil Grover broke out in the media. They were travelling together from Australia to India when a drunk Kapil reportedly abused his team that included Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asghar and Sunil Grover. It seems when Sunil intervened, he fought with him and even flung a shoe at him, as per some reports. After the exit of Sunil, Chandan and Ali, the TRPs of the show dipped. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show)

Tomorrow Kapil Sharma was supposed to attend the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards to be held in the city. This is the second time he will be honoured. However, it is now doubtful if he will be able to attend it. We really hope that Kapil gets well soon and can make it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….