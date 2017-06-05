Kapil Sharma is still waiting for Sunil Grover to come back on his show and his latest tweet is proof

Looks like Kapil Sharma hasn’t given up hope on Sunil Grover‘s return to The Kapil Sharma Show. We all know that Sunil quit the show a few months back along with a few other team members including Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra after Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused them while they were on a flight. Kapil apologized to Sunil on twitter and reportedly even went to his house to sort out the matter but the latter stood firm on his ground. Many celebrities like Raju Shrivastav and Rishi Kapoor tried to unite them but Sunil rejected everyone’s appeal.

While Sunil has been busy doing live shows and gigs all over the world, Kapil has been facing a tough time retaining his show’s position on the TRP charts. The comedy show saw a considerable drop in the numbers post Sunil’s exit. It was being said that the channel tried to intervene between the two and even offered him a “no interaction with Kapil” clause along with a fee hike but Sunil refused to budge.

Recently when a twiterrati asked Kapil that when is he planning to bring back Sunil on the show, the comedian said, ‘when ever he feels like…I have told him many times.’ The fact that Kapil tagged Sunil in the tweet is proof enough that he is still trying to mend bridges with him.

Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

That is called life brother — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

Meanwhile, here’s what Sunil retweeted a few days ago –

ThAnk you Aakash ji🙏 https://t.co/qijEOUw780 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 31, 2017

Watching old episodes of #TKSS on YouTube and laughing out my guts…you’re a star ⭐️ @WhoSunilGrover 😊🙏 #MashoorGulati — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 31, 2017

Sunil is clearly enjoying all the love and attention that he has been getting. The fact that Salman Khan chose him over Kapil Sharma to promote his upcoming film Tubelight speaks volumes about his popularity.