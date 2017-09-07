Kapil Sharma RUBBISHES rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show went off air because of low TRPs or his battle with alcoholism – read details

Kapil Sharma and his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since a while now. From his controversial fight with Sunil Grover to the show’s low TRPs to the comedian making actors wait for integration shoots and even last minute cancellations have made headlines over the past few months. Reports suggested that Kapil was battling alcoholism and the channel (Sony) was losing patience with him. It was recently announced that The Kapil Sharma Show was going off air for a while too. All this lead to speculations that the channel had pulled the plug on the show due to Kapil’s behaviour and the low TRPs. However, the ace comedian has rubbished all these rumours and come out and clarified everything.

While talking about The Kapil Sharma Show going off air and rumours doing the rounds that it was due to his battle with alcoholism, Kapil clarified to Mumbai Mirror, “I am currently in Bangalore undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. I needed to repair my body to make a great and healthy comeback. I am hoping to be back in Mumbai by September-end. Most of what has been written about me lately is rubbish. I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focusing on it now.” (ALSO READ – It’s official! The Kapil Sharma Show will be taken off air – read details here)

But apart from his health, did the low TRPs also force the channel to pull the plug on the show? Kapil responded to the tabloid, “I have a wonderful relationship with the Sony team. Another channel would have put insane pressure on me to carry on but the Sony bosses never issued any threats. I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed. They have been really supportive. I will complete my medical course and start promoting my film before returning to the show. I have no plans of leaving Sony.” (ALSO READ – Kapil Sharma on his alleged arrogance and making celebs angry : Am I stupid to cancel 5 shoots and make superstars wait?)

