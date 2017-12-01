Kapil Sharma, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra TOP Yahoo’s Most Searched celebrity list of 2017

And the yearly round up of Yahoo’s Most Searched Celebrity List is finally here with Sunny Leone once again retaining her top ranking on the charts. Yes! Sunny, despite having no big release this year, has managed to beat all the top Bollywood actresses right from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif among others. And as far as the male category is concerned, late Vinod Khanna is on the first spot considering there was maximum search when he passed away. But otherwise, Kapil Sharma is on the second leaving behind everyone including Salman Khan to Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile if you are trend-spotting, the you would also know how small is now the new big. 2017 was a year full of celebrity babies. It caused a flurry online when Karan Johar announced the arrival of his twins after taking the unconventional route of becoming a single father through surrogacy. The internet embraced the news and avidly followed the progress of Yash and Roohi Johar. That’s a different thing that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Junior Nawab Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s baby Misha equally made sure to keep the internet busy with their cuteness, one pic at a time. Here, check out the FULL list of most searched celebrities below:

Most Searched Celebrity – Female

· Sunny Leone

· Priyanka Chopra

· Aishwarya Rai

· Katrina Kaif

· Deepika Padukone

· Kareena Kapoor

· Mamata Kulkarni

· Disha Patani

· Kavya Madhavan

· Esha Gupta

Most Searched Personality Celebrity – Male

· Vinod Khanna

· Kapil Sharma

· Dileep

· Justin Bieber

· Sunil Grover

· Kamal Haasan

· Rajnikanth

· Salman Khan

· Rishi Kapoor

· Amitabh Bachchan

The overall list however has India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the brigade followed by only Kapil Sharma and late Vinod Khanna representing the entertainment industry. Here, check it out!

Most Searched Personality

· Narendra Modi

· Vinod Khanna

· Donald Trump

· Kulbhushan Jadhav

· Virat Kohli

· Yogi Adityanath

· Rahul Gandhi

· Vijay Mallya

· Kapil Sharma

· Honeypreet Insan

Are you surprised with any specific actor not making it to this Most Searched Celebrity list this year? PS: Just in case you didn’t notice, Salman was the top searched celebrity last year while he has drastically slipped to No. 8 this year. Not a good sign, we say! Keep watching this space for more updates.