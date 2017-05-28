Kapil Sharma takes a dig at his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

The last time Kapil Sharma made headlines, it was when he got in a fight with Sunil Grover. The Kapil Sharma Show stars were travelling together on a flight where the fight, which included a shoe being thrown at Sunil, occurred. Since Sunil has parted ways with Kapil, and there not even a glimmer of hope of reconciliation. This is surely one wound that is taking time to heal. Kapil, on the latest episode of his comedy show took a dig at the incident.

So, as usual there was a skit in place before Kapil interviewed his guests for the night. This time the skit included a couple, that had a aged husband and a young wife, come to Kapil, posing as a travel agent, to arrange for their honeymoon destination. After deciding their destination they get on the plane, which has no amenities, and possibly could not even fly. Well, soon a fight erupts between the customer and the crew, which is made of Kapil’s onscreen family. Kiku Sharda, playing a air hostess, after being overwhelmed by the fight asks Kapil to intervene. To which he replies, “I don’t speak in a flight these days.” Well, at least Kapil finds it funny.

The rest of the episode was entertaining but because of presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya. The cricketers shared anecdotes from their changing room and made the audience laugh. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina share funny anecdotes and make the episode a hilarious watch

Since Sunil’s departure from the show, there has been a nosedive in the TRP, as per reports by BARC.

T