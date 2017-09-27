Kapil Sharma to sing for Firangi? Hear it from the comedian himself!

Kapil Sharma is not returning to the small screen anytime soon but he surely knows how to stay in touch with his loyal fans. He conducted a twitter chat with them a few days ago. While answering their questions, he also made sure he promotes his upcoming film Firangi. The 36-year-old comedian cum actor cum singer revealed that he might sing for the film. “I think will sing a unplugged,” he wrote.

Not yet.. but I think will sing a unplugged — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 24, 2017

10 November — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 24, 2017

poster trailer songs .. sab back to back ayenge.. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 24, 2017

Two years of #kkpk small budget big business .. but this time big budget n hope for bigger business #FirangiOnNov10pic.twitter.com/PyhdI9Um0q — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 25, 2017

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. It’s slated to release on November 10. In the film, Kapil plays the character of a small-town boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica plays his love interest, Ishita also has a significant part.

From his nasty mid-air fight with Sunil Grover, being accused of turning away Bollywood celebrities from The Kapil Sharma Show to being compelled to pull curtains on TKSS because of his health issues, Kapil has gone through a lot in this last one year.

“I’m spending my own hard-earned money to produce a film I’m acting in and which I want to promote well. I’m pumping in my fee from hosting the TV shows and events into the film. Am I a fool to jeopardise my biggest source of income by making Shah Rukh Khan wait? Those who’re calling me arrogant and egoistic don’t know how nice Shah Rukh has been to me, how much love and respect I have for him. I don’t wish to make anybody wait, be it a superstar or not. I’m genuinely unwell and I don’t have the energy to keep sending out denials,” Kapil told Pune Mirror.

We hope that Firangi helps Kapil revive his career.