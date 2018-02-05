Kapil Sharma will be back on TV but not with The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian and people can’t stop laughing at his jokes. We recently told you how Kapil will be soon returning to TV in March and he is already shooting for the show’s promo today. While everyone must be wondering if he will be coming back with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show, let us tell you that it is not the case.

According to reports on a leading portal, Kapil will be back with a brand new show with more or less the same cast. Only Sunil Grover won’t be a part of it. In a conversation with the same portal, Kapil said, “Can’t tell much about this show .. as the channel will only announce about this .. but yes, it’s not the same show.. it’s different.” So what do you think will the show’s concept be? Let us know in the comments below. (Also Read: Confirmed! Kapil Sharma will return to TV in March but without Sunil Grover)

While talking about the show, a source revealed to a leading daily, “No, Sunil is not coming back. The remaining cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be part of the series while there can be some new addition also. The title of the show has also not being finalized. But Kapil and the makers are working hard to make this a bigger and better project.”

Previously, in a statement, Kapil had said, “I am deeply touched by the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week. I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend.”

