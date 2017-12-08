Kapil Sharma wished Ali Asgar on his birthday and now that they are friends again, we wish they do a show together soon

Kapil Sharma rubbished every rumour about his tiff with Ali Asgar and wished the co-actor a belated happy birthday. Ali’s birthday was yesterday but when Kapil Sharma tweeted from his account and wished Ali, it was all their fans could do from getting excited. Kapil, in his tweet, called Ali as Dadi after his character in their show, Comedy Nights With Kapil and Ali replied referring to him as Bitu. While he received quite a few birthday wishes from his fans as well as friends and colleagues, it was a belated wish that certainly holds a special place in the actor’s heart.

Kapil, in his tweet, wrote, “Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always 🎂.” Some time later, Dadi replied, “For me u Wil always be my Bituuuu…thanks for ur wishes ..May all Almightys blessings descend upon u.”

Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always 🎂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 7, 2017

Thank you ali bhai — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 1, 2017

For me u Wil always be my Bituuuu…thanks for ur wishes ..May all Almightys blessings descend upon u 🙏🏼 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) December 7, 2017

The two, who had after Comedy Nights With Kapil, moved on to The Kapil Sharma Show, had to part ways when the show was discontinued. The tiff had started earlier this year when the comedian-actor Kapil had a mid-air tiff with Sunil Grover on their flight from Australia. After everything, only Ali refrained from speaking on the matter. In an interview with Indian Express, Ali had said, “It is a family matter for me. Some differences have come between me and Kapil because something happened. But he is still very dear to me. I am, I was and I will always be his well wisher and the same is true for Kapil as well. The unfortunate incident was an internal matter and friends and brothers do fight. This does not mean that we have become arch rivals. And if something is not working out today does not mean that we will never work together.”

Before this Twitter exchange, we have seen them exchanging wishes before the release of Kapil Sharma’s Firangi. Ali had taken to Twitter to wish Kapil and wrote, “Wishing u all the very best Kapil … Firangi ..inshallah u Wil rock @KapilSharmaK9”. Kapil had thanked him for his wishes, and tweeted, “Thank you ali bhai.”

This rekindled friendship between Kapil and Ali is good news for their fans. We wish it stays forever!