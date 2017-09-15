Kapil Sharma’s close friend confirms that Ginni and Kapil haven’t parted ways

Yesterday, the news floated around that Kapil Sharma had parted ways with his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Fans will remember that Kapil announced the presence of someone special in his life the very day when the news of now infamous mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover and other team members hit the headlines. The reported breakup happened because of the presence of a female team member who is very close to the comedian. DNA was quoted as saying, “This team member has been working against Kapil’s interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won’t accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests.” The source further stated that, “When rumours linking Kapil to this team member – spread by the team member herself – gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginni. Now even that is off. This team member makes sure to isolate Kapil and everyone who comes close to him.” A lot of speculation was cast as to who was the team member as people recollected how he was linked to Preeti Simoes. The report also mentioned how Kapil Sharma’s wedding was called off. (Also Read: Oh No! Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath break up and their split has something to do with a female crew member!)

Today, in a statement to the Hindustan Times, Kapil’s close friend Dinesh Kumar rubbished rumours of the couple parting ways. He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai. Kapil and Ginni are very much together and in a steady relationship. I have known Kapil since our college days and if something like this happened in his personal life, he’s my brother and he surely would have confided in me or informed me. It’s just that around his film, people are spreading false news and rumours about him. It’s nothing like what has been reported.” It seems Dinesh answered Kapil’s phone when the publication called him for a quote. Another source states that the story might be a part of Firangi’s publicity campaign. The image of Kapil that the makers want to promote is that of a single man. After his image took a dent in recent times, they are trying to rebuild it.

Kapil is now on a break from The Kapil Sharma Show and rejuvenating in an Ayurveda detox centre. The comedian hopes to be fit to resume The Kapil Sharma Show and promote Firangi. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…