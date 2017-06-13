Kapil Sharma’s ex-colleague Ali Asgar and ex GF Preeti Simoes join Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Company?

This seems straight out of a political or gangster flick. We are talking about dushman ka dushman apna dost. Many people will think this after reading this news. As per a report in The Times of India, Kapil Sharma’s former colleagues, Preeti Simoes, her sister Neeti and Ali Asgar aka Ali have joined hands with rival No.1 Krushna Abhishek for a new show on Sony TV. It seems it will go on-air soon. We are guessing this is the back-up show for Dus Ka Dum, which is also in the pipeline for the channel. (Also Read: Salman Khan, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover bring the house down during Super Night with Tubelight – view HQ pics)

Now, coming to Sunil Grover, it is undecided if he will be a part of the show or not. If everything falls into place, he will also join the team. Now, this is a mega development for viewers. We know that the focus of all channels is on comedy shows and this seems like a massive move. Like Kapil, Krushna too has had a long association with Sony TV. The disarray came in the Kapil camp after the star comedian reportedly beat up Sunil Grover on a flight from Melbourne. He also abused Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. Post that, the trio disassociated themselves from the show.

It seems Krushna Abhishek told the paper that the news was true but refused to state details. However, a source told the paper, “Tentatively titled Comedy Company , it will revolve around a family that intends to pursue theater. Like Kapil, Krushna will also invite celebrities and converse with them during the course of the show.” It should be noted that Kapil Sharma has one more year with Sony TV but later might pull the plug if the ratings drop down. The show has had a resurgence in ratings lately.

Krushna Abhishek was termed as Kapil’s arch-rival after Comedy Nights Live replacec Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors. But he has always said that he has no ill-feelings for Kapil. But this news will again start off a round of speculations about their relationship.