Kapil Sharma’s Firangi will OUTPERFORM Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar at the box office over the first weekend

Kapil Sharma‘s Firangi clashes with Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar at the domestic box office this Friday (December 1). With a low buzz surrounding both films, we don’t expect either of the two films to set the box office on fire, but they should have a decent run at the ticket windows. But who will be the ultimate winner amongst the two as far as the collections are concerned? Looks like it is going to be neck to neck, but Firangi will surely outperform Tera Intezaar over the first weekend. This is quite clearly because of Kapil Sharma’s popularity amongst the masses.

Talking about the buzz around both films, trade expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) revealed, “Both the films have a low buzz, but considering that Kapil Sharma is a household name courtesy Comedy Night with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, I am sure Firangi will perform well at the box office. Tera Intezaar will also perform decently.” Kapil Sharma has also planned a decent strategy, by releasing the film in just 800-900 screens, while Tera Intezaar will hit 1000-1200 screens. But trade feels that it will be the former that will get a higher collection over the weekend. (ALSO READ – Kapil Sharma’s Firangi is on fans’ must-watch list this weekend)

Another trade expert, who wanted to stay anonymous, revealed to us, "Firangi and Tera Intezaar will not rake in huge numbers at the box office. Firangi will rake in Rs 6-7 crore over the first weekend, while Tera Intezaar will earn Rs 2-4 crore." So quite clearly, Kapil's film will outperform Sunny Leone's movie at the box office.