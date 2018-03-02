Kapil Sharma’s swanky new vanity van will be the envy of many Bollywood stars – view pics

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful TV stars. His flair for comedy has got him the highest TRP at times. Well, now we know he also came into some good well-deserved money with the success of shows like Comedy Nights and The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian can be seen flaunting his brand new luxury vanity van on Instagram and we are definitely impressed. The new van looks so swanky that we won’t be surprised if a few TV and movie stars start envying Kapil.

Though, we have to add that the pictures look like they are of the model van, going by just the quality of clicks. Might be possible that Kapil is yet to be handed over this beauty by the company. We are waiting for more pictures either way. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in Vienna, Alia Bhatt in Bali; Here’s where your favourite celebs will ring in the New Year)

Kapil will soon be returning to the small screen with a brand new show called Family Time with Kapil Sharma. It is being speculated that this is a game show that will have non-celebrity contestants. The contestants will be family members and will be tested for the compatibility with each other. The outline of the show seems nice. The registration for participation are open and you can online to take part in the process. An air date for the show is yet to be announced.