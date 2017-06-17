Karan Johar admits that thanks to his ‘besura’ voice, he may have ruined the chances of either Yash or Roohi’s career as a singer

Who wouldn’t want a daddy cool like Karan Johar? With his open approach to life, living on one’s own terms, being surrounded by love and just love, anybody would want to switch their father with him, for a day at least. But guess what, if you plan to do that, you might have to deal with his ‘besura’ songs too! In an interview with Bombay Times, the filmmaker and father of twins Roohi and Yash, spoke about what it is like to be a parent. A single parent, to be specific. So while he explained what it is like to be a single parent, he gave a little detail about the kind of conversations and funny antiques that takes place at the Johar residence. That includes him crooning to numbers with his voice, that might have possibly ruined any chance of his twins’ career in singing. Well, that’s what he said!

Quoting KJo, “We have a very strong conversation going on between us. I talk a lot to them and I am sure that something is settling in somewhere. I also sing to them in my besura awaaz, so I am doing a lot that is wrong as well, because if one of them has a chance at a career in singing, I have already nipped that in the bud! I’m sure that by now, they know that their father is the most tuneless and tone-deaf human being.” Hard to believe that being such a huge music enthusiast, Karan himself is not anywhere close to being a good singer. Perhaps he understands and recognises music but singing? Not his cup of tea! However, it would be interesting to see if either Yash or Roohi take up singing as a career option.

News of Karan becoming a parent came as a shock for everyone. It’s quite a liberating move to become a single father, especially when not many men opt for the responsibility. On the same, the Dharma honcho actually has made some good points. “I don’t know of a third single dad by choice, besides Tusshar and me. More power to Tusshar for taking the step and giving hope and strength to many others, including myself. Of course, this was always in my radar and mindspace. I put a great deal of thought into it; after all, it is a huge responsibility and you have to emotionally equip yourself for it. Infrastructure, facility and resources are all secondary . The emotional machinery is what you need the most to raise and nurture a child.

You have to be emotionally ready to bring life into this world. Then, you have to ensure that those lives are given all the love and care.What we say and what we do in the initial years is what truly designs the mind of the child and they live with it for the rest of their lives. When we speak of people going through emotional issues in their adult lives, a lot of it traces back to their childhood. So, our responsibility as parents is that much more gigantic. We have to be emotion ally ready for that, every thing else is just a modality . I felt I was ready for it. I was at a great midpoint of my life, now my second half has to be better. The only way it could have been better is with these beautiful children. In the past, at the end of the day when I hit the bed, I would sleep either with thoughts of the next morning or the pressures of the day gone by . Now, I hold on to the visual of my smiling babies (though they rarely smile at me at this stage). ”

