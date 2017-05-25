Karan Johar announces that he will launch three new faces very soon!

Karan Johar has a big role to play in the fact that we have talents like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. He gave actors a platform through his movies and they shot to fame. Well, the latest news is that Dharma Productions is soon going to launch three new faces in the industry. The revelation was made by the birthday boy Karan during a Facebook live today. The coordinator of the live session was Dharma-favourite Alia Bhatt, and on behalf of fans she questioned Karan if he is going to launch any fresh faces any time soon. To our delight, KJO gave an affirmative answer.

The question was “Are you planning to introduce any new faces in your films like how you did for Student of the Year?” With a sly smile on his face, Karan said, “Yes! Three faces coming up this year. Very soon. We’ll be at a theater near you. Keep watching.” Now that is one exciting bit of information. Speculations around who’d be launched have been rife since quite sometime. Now, with this nod of confirmation that there will be three fresh faces, it will get easier to narrow down the names. I mean, we can totally place our bets on Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor to begin with. We already know that one of the star kids will be for sure launched with Student of the Year 2. Then there are rumours about the Hindi remake of Sairat which may also feature a new candidate for Bollywood.

The live video was done to celebrate Karan Johar’s 45th birthday. He answered 45 questions asked by Alia, and the session was whole lot of fun. Also Read: We have all the details of Karan Johar’s birthday bash that’s happening at 9 pm tonight

A big birthday bash is all set to take place later in the night for Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Punit Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expected to attend the bash.