Karan Johar birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon amp up the party style!

And the man of the moment, Karan Johar turned 45 yesterday! Fabulous, witty, dynamic, fully filmy and top of every fashion bloggers list – Karan’s prodigy Alia Bhatt certainly wasn’t kidding when she launched him with an engaging Facebook Live yesterday. Making that big debut, the video captioned, “Karan Johar’s Birthday Unplugged ft. Alia Bhatt For the first time ever, presenting #KaranJohar ft. #AliaBhatt LIVE! The celebrations begin!” revealed quite a few intriguing details on the producer director’s fiercely guarded private life. A smashing party to be attended by the A-listers of tinsel town, the divas who left no stone unturned to up the glamour quotient included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Aditi Rao Hydari. With a guest list of about 128 people, this was certainly no quaint affair! Resonating with the vibe of the affair, these ladies and their subtle yet high-end take on fashion has got us swooning.

Known for his keen sense of style, Karan Johar’s torrid affair with jackets has the fashion pundits hooked. Called as a fashion validator of sorts, it was certainly justified that the divas stepped out their most stylish foot for the party. Here’s a quick style recap of the style shenanigans.

Alia Bhatt

Chirpy and chatty, Alia has certainly sparked off a signature style sensibility that borders high on comfort but seamlessly blends equal parts of chic and sophistication. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Alia took to her favorite designer Prabal Gurung and wore his porcelain and noir ribbon text printed silk jacquard v-neck dress replete with pleated sleeves and script printed extended grosgrain inserts. Sporting a minimal makeup accentuated by bold eyes and nude pink lips, courtesy Shraddha Naik, Alia wore her hair in a messy bun, courtesy hair stylist Pinka.

Deepika Padukone

The dimpled diva who is back from her stint at the International Film Festival in Cannes for the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal, went with her favorite go-to color- black and was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Deepika wore a pretty black fit and flare lace mini dress from Self-Portrait with a slit and mesh inserts. Lending a minimal vibe to her look were a pair of black pumps, sleek hair left down open and a minimal makeup of bold eyes, strong eyebrows and nude lips, courtesy makeup and hair stylist Daniel Bauer.

Kriti Sanon

Going eclectic with a multi-colored striped short cami top from Rahul Mishra’s Fall Winter 2017 collection and teamed with wide-legged navy skirt pants from Studio Verandah, Kriti Sanon was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti Grover. She chose to flaunt her hair in loose waves, courtesy hair stylist Aasif Ahmed and sported a minimal makeup of heavily lined eyes, bold eyebrows, and nude lips.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Wearing a jumpsuit from Topshop teamed with strappy metallic stilettos from Zara, Aditi flaunted a delicate layered necklace from Forever 21. With her hair tied in a low back pony with center parting, Aditi sported a minimal makeup accentuated by bold eyes. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi.

WOW! Stunning us with their sartorial style game, we wonder what was the theme of the party or was it just a casual reunion of sorts for the B-town! Do let us know who looked hotter?