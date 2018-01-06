Karan Johar: I respect those who earn name and money from television

Filmmaker Karan Johar says that there should not be a divide between the small and the big screen as television is a stronger medium than cinema.

Karan has been a part of the small screen with shows like “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” and “India’s Got Talent” and will be now be seen co-judging a reality show titled “India’s Next Superstars” on Star Plus.

“I don’t think you should make a divide between television and film. Today as we know it television is a stronger medium than films, Karan told reporters in a group interaction on Friday. (Also Read: Karan Johar to Jhanvi Kapoor- Ishaan Khatter: I love the fact that you are vulnerable)

The filmmaker, 45, says the digital platform and television has become huge.

“Today it reached out to at least nine times the audience… If three million people watch cinema and 27 million people watch television. So what is a bigger platform? Today digital and television is going to be huge. I respect those who earn name and money from television,” he added.

Karan will be seen in “India’s Next Superstars” along with director Rohit Shetty. The show will air from January 13.