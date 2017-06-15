Karan Johar is posting angry tweets about botox and delusion and we don’t know what to make of them

Karan Johar has been very vocal about his thoughts on many issues. He doesn’t care what anyone thinks. He will say it out loud and often they make sense. His book cleared all perceptions about what he feels about his friendship with Kajol. That’s over and he revealed it in no uncertain terms. In fact, his replies to Twitter queries are always interesting and entertaining. But since a day or two, he has been lamenting about a few things which has made us scratch our heads. First he took on Botox and later on Delusion. Now we are beside ourselves trying to figure who are these posts targeted at.

So it all began on June 14 when Karan Johar first ranted about Botox. He wrote, “Dear Botox….please leave the universe…you have destroyed what you set out to do….now please pave the way for self esteem again….” We totally agree with you, Karan, but not knowing why you wrote this is making us go crazy. What happened suddenly that you decided to post something like this. Did you get a wind of someone getting injected by the same for better results? Next one was this, “Dear Delusion….haven’t you over stayed your welcome… all you do is pad an unproductive ego! Please leave and let reality breathe!!!” We are not making up things here. Check out his tweets if you don’t believe us… (Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar will co-host IIFA Awards 2017 with Saif Ali Khan)

Dear Botox….please leave the universe…you have destroyed what you set out to do….now please pave the way for self esteem again…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2017

Dear Delusion….haven’t you over stayed your welcome… all you do is pad an unproductive ego! Please leave and let reality breathe!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 15, 2017

All the best figuring it out. We are going nuts. If you get any idea, feel free to post it below.