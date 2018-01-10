“Karan Johar is slowly warming up to me”, says Kangana ahead of meeting him post their big fight

The news of Kangana Ranaut appearing on Karan Johar’s new show India’s Next Superstars has obviously got everyone talking and as rightly so. After all, the two had the ugliest fight which started with Kangana accusing Karan for being the flag-bearer of nepotism followed by Karan hitting back at the actress by asking her to quit Bollywood. Things got worse when other actors from the industry too sided Karan and joined the debate to gang up against Kangana. However, when Mumbai Mirror got in touch with Kangana to know how come she agreed to appear on Karan’s show despite all that happened in the past, she said, “I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I’m being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me.” Also read: Karan Johar ready to PATCH UP with Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut on his new show India’s Next Superstars

Kangana maintains that the prime reason why she gave a nod to the makers of Karan’s show is because it is a platform for outsiders. She cited its tagline: ‘Na khandaan, na sifarish… Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar’ and added, “I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me,” she said, quick to add that you can have a creative collaboration even with different sets of ideologies. “I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in.” Fair enough, we say! In fact, Kangana is also okay if the nepotism debate crops up on the show as she said, “I have already written an open letter on it, but I am open to discussing any subject. Nepotism is a great subject to be discussed,”

When Karan was recently asked what’s his current state of mind now that he’s ready to come face to face with Kangana, he made a rather diplomatic statement saying, “Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.” Kangana however, doesn’t approve of this attitude in the name of her ‘welcome’ as she countered him saying, “I’m happy that Karan is making me feel so welcome, but I think I have been worthy of every platform I’ve been on. I’ve earned my place and deserve to be on it. Nobody has to open any doors for me I am capable of opening all the doors myself.”

We can already anticipate a few fireworks on this Kangana-Karan episode of India’s Next Superstars. How about you? Thoughts in the comments, please!