Karan Johar lands in a legal soup, might be jailed for 5 years

Karan Johar has landed in yet another legal trouble. He has been sent a notice by the Delhi government, and because of this he might be imprisoned for five years. An Aaj Tak report states that Karan‘s production house, Dharma Productions has landed in trouble along with Endemol Shine India for airing a pan masala advertisement during their show, India’s Next Superstar on Star Plus. Taking the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in consideration, the Health Department of Delhi sent the notice to the producers of the show.

The makers have been given 10 days by the health department to respond to the notice. If they don’t respond within the given time frame, a legal case will follow. Let us tell you that the health department of Delhi had sent a similar notice to Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment few months back. It was for showing the character of Akshaye Khanna smoking in the posters of Ittefaq. ALSO READ: Good news! Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar have a big surprise coming up

Coming back to India’s Next Superstar, it is a talent-searcher reality show. But Karan was accused of allowing established actors to participate in it. The accusations were made after Polish model Angela Krislinzki, who played the female lead in the Telugu film Rogue and also featured in the recently released film, 1921, appeared on the show as a contestant. However, casting director, Mukesh Chhabra didn’t see any issue in it as he told Mid Day, “We have shortlisted people on talent showcased in auditions. Krislinzki was brought aboard after we found merit in her craft. The concept of the show is to launch people in lead roles, so I don’t see an issue here.”

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are judges on India’s Next Superstar.