Karan Johar makes changes to his kids’ nursery, courtesy an astrologer

Karan Johar, proud dad of twins, Roohi and Yash, is very particular when it comes to his babies. The filmmaker has been keeping his infants away from the cameras. He is not even uploading any pictures of them. In an interview with Alia Bhatt, he said that he doesn’t want his children posing for photographs and putting them out online. Remember the nursery he had got especially designed by Gauri Khan for his twins? That nursery among other things, had a picture of a cow skull and vultures, probably to ward off evil. However, on the advice of an astrologer, he has removed those pictures as he was told it’s not right for a baby’s room. (Also read: Ekta Kapoor went to meet Karan Johar’s twins and this is what happened next)

Karan is already coaching his kids on what music they should have an inclination for. In interaction with PTI, Karan had said, “My introduction to Hindi cinema was through Indian film music. When I made nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. I want them to grow up with music. Someone told me that there is Coldplay version of nursery rhymes. But I said no. They should learn and live with the music I grew up on. Because they are my children and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me.”