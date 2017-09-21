Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan join Kareena Kapoor Khan for her birthday – view HQ pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 37 today and is celebrating her birthday with family and close friends. Just few hours ago Kareena was spotted outside her mother’s house with her son Taimur and now her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan too is spotted outside her house with husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan who is expecting looked flawless in a loose floral gown. Kunal Kemmu looked handsome in casuals. Well the party has started and after Soha Ali Khan it was Kareena’s bestie Amrita Arora was spotted outside the house dressed in bling jacket and hot pants. Malaika Arora was seen in a white top and like always, she was looking fabulous.

Karisma Kapoor was weaving black magic in her attire. Karan Johar rocked the animal print jacket and looked suave. Sanjay Kapoor made his presence felt with his wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema. Apart from them, Karishma Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal too was spotted. Also read: On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan gifts us the most adorable pics with her son Taimur!

This birthday is indeed special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as it is her first birthday post Taimur and also the fact that she recently started shooting for her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. Looks like to celebrate her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took break from her busy shooting schedule of the Sonam Kapoor starrer comedy. Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar from the sets of Veere Di Wedding, view pics

Before the party, Kareena was spotted outside her mother’s house with her son, Taimur. One of the pictures that we have is going to be the mom-son duo’s most popular picture ever. You can that million dollar pic and other pics here.

On the work front, as mentioned above, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen alongside Sonam Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding.

