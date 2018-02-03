Karan Johar praises Ranveer Singh at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 for raising the bar for men’s fashion

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a father to twins Roohi and Yash, said his priority is not to give his kids fashionable and trendy clothes but to imbibe right values in them. Asked being a fashion conscious father, does he ensure to dress his kids in trendiest clothes, Karan told IANS: “I don’t think so. Although that’s the expectation when it comes to me.” “Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me,” said Karan, who became father to the twins via surrogacy in 2017. But what about paparazzi continuously chasing celebrity kids? “Well it’s the order of the day and it is not a hazard really. It is what it is. We are in the business called show business so everything in our lives is now inclusive. “Nothing can remain private and that’s what it is. And if it is collateral damage and it comes with a territory then we have to accept it with open arms,” Karan told IANS.

The filmmaker, who is known for creating fashion trends with his films like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, turned showstopper for designers Shane and Falguni Peacock’s debut men’s wear line along with actress Sonakshi Sinha. Talking about how Bollywood influences fashion, Karan said: “Bollywood has always been the impressionable medium that has really dictated fashion trend.” “When you go back to the 60s and beyond, everything that happened on celluloid always had a deep impact on the way people presented themselves, They emulate and imbibe the fashion on screen, so I think that’s the kind of relation fashion has with films. “Of course nowadays everyone is so exposed to the internet, social media, which teaches so much about trends.

“But I still feel that films have their own niche place in modelling the fashion and DNA of our times,” he added. Karan, who tried his hands in designing as well, in the past in association with a fashion brand, however, said he has no plans to get into that anytime soon. “Not for a while. I would rather just wear other people’s clothes and enjoy it as there is too much happening on the work front for me,” said Karan, who is currently seen on small screen judging “India’s Next Superstars” along with director Rohit Shetty. Talking about designers Shane and Falguni’s debut men’s wear line, Karan said that their “clothes look fabulous and flamboyant”. “I had a lot of fun walking on the runway. Also, since I am Half Sindhi, bling goes with my territory. I think men should never shy away from shinning. Men should stop thinking that plain clothing is the way forward for them,” he said.

So is this his personal taste, too? “Fortunately with the presence of Ranveer Singh in the industry, people will accept every trend because he has raised the fashion bar so high. “I applaud him and I adore him for completely taking men’s fashion to an all different level. He is the brand ambassador of edgy fashion,” said Karan.