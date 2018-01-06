Karan Johar reveals he feels guilty about making Alia Bhatt obsessed about her weight

Karan Johar, who has been a mentor to many launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with Student of the Year (2012). Since then, she has never looked back. Alia who is spotted at gyms regularly is quite obsessed with her weight and we now know who is responsible for it. It is none other than Karan himself. The director found Alia pleasantly plump when he first saw her, so he told her to be in a better shape and now she’s obsessed with her weight. Karan who has become an RJ on 104.8 Ishq FM will reveal this on the show that will be aired on January 9. He has shared how he feels knowing that he is responsible for Alia’s weight obsession. (Also Read: Monday Motivation! Alia Bhatt’s workout videos will inspire you to sign up for that gym membership even before the New Year)

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a caller asked Karan in the reverse rapid fire if he thought that asking any celebrity to lose weight for a role amounted to body-shaming. And here is the answer he gave. He guiltily replied, “I asked Alia to lose weight and now, when I see her hysterical about how she looks, I feel responsible.” He further added, “She’s in the gym every day and even if she puts on an extra kilo, she goes crazy. I think I am to blame for it. Now that I am a parent, I would never do this to Roohi and I would like to apologise to Alia.” Well, he is definitely to be blamed a little for pushing Alia to that extent…

Alia stands among the leading actresses of tinsel town. She is currently shooting for Brahmastra and Gully Boy. Her other projects include Raazi alongside Vicky Kaushal that has been already wrapped up. For more deets stay tuned with Bollywoodlife…